Home Cities Delhi

Rahul urges Delhi Congress to stay united for 2020 Assembly polls

Rahul was urged by leaders of the Delhi unit to reconsider his decision to step down as party chief but the former did not show any signs of relenting.

Published: 29th June 2019 07:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th June 2019 11:02 AM   |  A+A-

Congress President Rahul Gandhi

Congress president Rahul Gandhi (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Friday met senior leaders of the party’s Delhi unit, including its president Sheila Dikshit, and advised them to put up a united front before the opposition in the forthcoming Assembly elections next year.

Rahul was urged by leaders of the Delhi unit to reconsider his decision to step down as party chief but the former did not show any signs of relenting. The Congress president asked the Delhi Congress leaders to avoid giving statements to the media that could hurt the interests of the party, he said.

Besides Diskhit, AICC in-charge of Delhi Congress, PC Chacko and the party candidates who contested the Lok Sabha polls in the capital were present at the meeting.

“The Delhi Congress leaders discussed the upcoming Assembly elections with Rahul Gandhi. He asked them to stay united in the run-up to the assembly polls,” the leader said.

Congress contested all seven Lok Sabha seats in the national capital separately, but drew a blank. The BJP swept all seven seats in the capital on way to securing a stunning landslide mandate in the national polls.

However, Congress did manage to push back the AAP to the third spot in five of the seven seats.

Another senior party leader said Rahul outlined this fact and asked the Delhi leaders to carry forward this momentum and ensure a better performance in the Assembly polls.

Differences in the Congress had surfaced before the Lok Sabha polls, as a section of leaders, including Chacko and former Delhi Congress president Ajay Maken, batted for an alliance with the AAP to defeat the BJP.

The other section led by Dikshit stoutly resisted any alliance with the AAP.

With PTI inputs

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Rahul Gandhi Sheila Dikshit Congress
Water Crisis
Leonardo DiCaprio posts about Chennai water crisis.
Leonardo DiCaprio's Instagram post draws global attention to Chennai water crisis
For representational purposes. (File Photo | EPS)
Water woes: Karnataka looks at five-year freeze on constructing apartments in Bengaluru
For representational purposes
Telangana has fourth highest number of water-stressed districts
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
IAF lauds pilot of Jaguar jet for averting tragedy
The Google Pixel 3a review. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO | Can Google Pixel 3a be the new OnePlus?
Gallery
It was a defeat that left Sri Lanka with a lot to do in their last two games | AP
South Africa dent Sri Lanka World Cup hopes
India are all but assured of a spot in the World Cup semi-finals. | AP
India end West Indies World Cup hopes after 125-run demolition
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp