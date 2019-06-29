Rahul urges Delhi Congress to stay united for 2020 Assembly polls

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Friday met senior leaders of the party’s Delhi unit, including its president Sheila Dikshit, and advised them to put up a united front before the opposition in the forthcoming Assembly elections next year.

Rahul was urged by leaders of the Delhi unit to reconsider his decision to step down as party chief but the former did not show any signs of relenting. The Congress president asked the Delhi Congress leaders to avoid giving statements to the media that could hurt the interests of the party, he said.

Besides Diskhit, AICC in-charge of Delhi Congress, PC Chacko and the party candidates who contested the Lok Sabha polls in the capital were present at the meeting.

“The Delhi Congress leaders discussed the upcoming Assembly elections with Rahul Gandhi. He asked them to stay united in the run-up to the assembly polls,” the leader said.

Congress contested all seven Lok Sabha seats in the national capital separately, but drew a blank. The BJP swept all seven seats in the capital on way to securing a stunning landslide mandate in the national polls.

However, Congress did manage to push back the AAP to the third spot in five of the seven seats.

Another senior party leader said Rahul outlined this fact and asked the Delhi leaders to carry forward this momentum and ensure a better performance in the Assembly polls.

Differences in the Congress had surfaced before the Lok Sabha polls, as a section of leaders, including Chacko and former Delhi Congress president Ajay Maken, batted for an alliance with the AAP to defeat the BJP.

The other section led by Dikshit stoutly resisted any alliance with the AAP.

With PTI inputs