Home Cities Delhi

‘Make road safety a national priority’: IIT-D students, alumni to Lok Sabha MPs

The alumni and students, under the banner of the IRSC (Solve), work with the aim of reducing the number of road accidents by half by 2030.

Published: 29th June 2019 07:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th June 2019 11:07 AM   |  A+A-

Parliament House, Indian Parliament

A view of Parliament House, in New Delhi, Tuesday, May 28, 2019. (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Students and alumni of the Indian Institute of Technology - Delhi (IIT-D) have written to Lok Sabha MPs urging them to make road safety a national priority and pass the more stringent Motor Vehicles Bill in the Budget session.

The alumni and students, under the banner of the IRSC (Solve), work with the aim of reducing the number of road accidents by half by 2030.“In 2016, with around 68 amendments in 233 sections of the Motor Vehicle Act of 1988, the minister of road transport and highways Nitin Gadkari tabled the Bill. It was passed unanimously in the Lok Sabha but hit a road block in the Rajya Sabha. The Bill lapsed and was left out in most of the sessions and even in regular debates,” the letter read.

“So, we want to reach out to (our) MPs on a one-one basis and urge them to unify and support the Bill. Hence, we reached out to the newly elected MPs through e-mails, calls and sent letters to their office asking them to support road-safety initiatives. Through the MPs, we want to promote road safety in the respective constituencies and seek Bill’s passage in both Houses of Parliament,” the letter stated.

According to the World Health Organisation, about 821 deaths per day are reported in India due to road accidents, which work out roughly to around 34 deaths per hour. Road traffic injury has become the leading cause of death for children and youngsters.

“We want to put more emphasis on the Bill in the current Lok Sabha sessions so that it can be passed in the both the Houses,” the letter read.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
Water Crisis
Leonardo DiCaprio posts about Chennai water crisis.
Leonardo DiCaprio's Instagram post draws global attention to Chennai water crisis
For representational purposes. (File Photo | EPS)
Water woes: Karnataka looks at five-year freeze on constructing apartments in Bengaluru
For representational purposes
Telangana has fourth highest number of water-stressed districts
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
IAF lauds pilot of Jaguar jet for averting tragedy
The Google Pixel 3a review. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO | Can Google Pixel 3a be the new OnePlus?
Gallery
It was a defeat that left Sri Lanka with a lot to do in their last two games | AP
South Africa dent Sri Lanka World Cup hopes
India are all but assured of a spot in the World Cup semi-finals. | AP
India end West Indies World Cup hopes after 125-run demolition
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp