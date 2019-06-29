Home Cities Delhi

Man stabs 80-year-old woman in an attempt to rob house in Delhi

The deceased was identified as Santosh Devi, who was the wife of late Ravi Shankar Sharma.

By ANI

NEW DELHI: An 80-year-old woman in Bindapur area here was stabbed to death by a man on Saturday morning, said police. The accused then went on to rob the house but failed and instead got arrested.

The accused have been identified as Gidesh, who is 27-years-old and is a resident of Etah, Uttar Pradesh. He went inside the house to do robbery, said police.

According to the police, the deceased was on the ground floor when the accused entered the room and stabbed her. After a while, he entered the room on the first floor and tried to do robbery by breaking an almirah. In the meantime, the daughter-in-law of the deceased woke up hearing the noise made by Gidesh. She locked the accused inside the room and informed the police.

After a while, the police came and arrested the accused.

