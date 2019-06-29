Home Cities Delhi

Manoj Tiwari demands 'anti-Romeo' squads in Delhi

Tiwari urged the Delhi Police to deploy plain-clothes officers in such special squads to check eve-teasing incidents.

Published: 29th June 2019 10:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th June 2019 10:59 PM   |  A+A-

Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari

Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari Saturday suggested taking a leaf out of neighbouring Uttar Pradesh government's 'anti-Romeo' squads to check eve-teasing in the national capital.

"Eve-teasing incidents in buses, Metro and other places in Delhi is a matter of great concern. I demand the Delhi Police to form special squads as has been done in Uttar Pradesh so that no one troubles and teases our sisters and daughters," he said.

Tiwari urged the Delhi Police to deploy plain-clothes officers in such special squads to check eve-teasing incidents.

The ruling AAP, however, said the BJP was suggesting such an idea to hide the "failure" of the city police force.

"We saw what anti-Romeo squads did in Uttar Pradesh where they caught brothers and sisters going together.

We will not let it happen in Delhi," AAP leader Sanjay Singh said.

The 'anti-Romeo squads' were formed soon after Yogi Adityanath assumed office of chief minister in Uttar Pradesh in 2017.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Manoj Tiwari Anti Romeo squad Delhi anti romeo squad
Water Crisis
Leonardo DiCaprio posts about Chennai water crisis.
Leonardo DiCaprio's Instagram post draws global attention to Chennai water crisis
For representational purposes. (File Photo | EPS)
Water woes: Karnataka looks at five-year freeze on constructing apartments in Bengaluru
For representational purposes
Telangana has fourth highest number of water-stressed districts
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Indian skipper Virat Kohli revealing India's away jersey (Photo | AP)
World Cup 2019: Unbeaten India eye semi-final berth in orange jersey
IAF lauds pilot of Jaguar jet for averting tragedy
Gallery
Tens of thousands of people turned out for gay pride celebrations around the world on Saturday, including a boisterous party in Mexico and the first pride march in North Macedonia’s capital. (Photo | AP)
Mexico Pride March 2019: Rainbows galore as thousands celebrate sexual diversity
It was an important win that increases Pakistan's chances of making it to the semis | AP
After Afghanistan thriller, Pakistan keep semi hopes alive
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp