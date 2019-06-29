Home Cities Delhi

No relief for Delhi from heat in next three-four days, says IMD

The temperature in the outskirts of Palam was 43.8 degrees Celsius, while it was 42.9 degrees Celsius and 42.1 degrees Celsius  at Aya Nagar and Lodhi Road.

Published: 29th June 2019 07:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th June 2019 11:05 AM   |  A+A-

A woman clicks a picture near a fountain on a hot summer day in New Delhi Monday June 10 2019. | (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: No relief is expected for the next three-four days in the national capital where the maximum temperature hovered around 41.5 degrees Celsius on Friday, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

“We are having Westerly winds right now which are dry. Thus there is a rise in the temperature. It is going to continue for next three to four days which is till 30 June at least,” IMD senior scientist Kuldeep Srivastava told this newspaper.

Srivastava said that there was a little moisture in the atmosphere but it was not enough to help the temperature to go down. “Till Thursday, it was down but now there will be a rise in temperature till July 2 at least. We are expecting Easterly winds from July 2 to July 3 which will bring moisture. As a result, there would be light rainfall activity and temperature will also come down,” he added.

The temperature in the national capital is expected to be a 41-degree mark on the weekend. On Thursday, the temperature in Safdarjung was recorded to be 39.1  while in the outskirts of Palam touched 41.2 degrees Celsius. 

