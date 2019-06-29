Rat race for Delhi University admissions begins amid soaring temperatures

MUDITA Girotra By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Defying the soaring temperatures, scores of students from across the country, approached various colleges in Delhi University for undergraduate admissions on the basis of the cut-offs released late on Thursday.

Till late Friday evening, the varsity confirmed the admission of 2,011 students from all categories against the total of 63,000 available seats.

Accompanied by their parents and elder siblings, the candidates eagerly walked in with their documents to initiate their admission process to the most prominent colleges in the varsity’s North Campus.

The Dean of Students’ Welfare said the entire process, including the deposition of fee, was completed for 2,011 applicants till 8 pm on Friday.

The number of students who queued up for admission at Shri Ram College of Commerce (SRCC), arguably the most sought after campus for admission-seekers, was as huge as last year’s, according to student volunteers.

With some nursing a quest to get into IIMs after graduation, while some others wanting to become investment bankers, the college admitted 275 students — 200 in Bcom Honours and 75 in Economics Honours. The total number of seats without supernumerary is 552 for BCom Honours and 135 for Economics Honours.

Khushi Kaul from Gurugram’s Ryan International said that with a score of 494 out of 500 in Class 12 boards, she was hopeful of making it to SRCC.

“The cut-offs are high but I scored well to make the grade. I was quite hopeful on getting through,” she said.

Like Kaul, top rankers from different parts of the country were not surprised with high first cut-off. “I aspire to become a diplomat and, hence, wish to pursue my higher studies in Political Science. I had expected the cut-offs to be this high,” said 17-year-old Zainab Akhtar from DPS, Greater Noida.

With a score of 99.25%, she was eligible for admission to any college affiliated to the DU, but chose Hindu.

“I was confused between LSR (Lady Sri Ram) and Hindu. I am an introvert and LSR, as an all-girls’ college, would keep me confined to a limited number of people. Hence, I opted for Hindu,” Zainab said.

SRCC draws plenty

The number of students who queued up for admission at Shri Ram College of Commerce (SRCC), arguably the most sought after campus for admission-seekers, was as huge as last year’s, according to student volunteers involved in the admission process.