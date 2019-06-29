SC rejects plea filed by rebel AAP MLA

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Friday refused to entertain a plea by rebel AAP MLA Devender Sehrawat challenging a disqualification notice under the anti-defection law issued to him by the Delhi Assembly Secretariat for reportedly joining the BJP.

A vacation bench of Justices Sanjiv Khanna and Justice B R Gavai told Sehrawat that the lawmaker can raise his grievances during the proceedings on the disqualification notice before the Assembly Speaker.

After the court said it was not inclined to hear the plea, Sehrawat’s counsel withdrew the petition.Sehrawat, an MLA from Bijwasan Assembly segment, had claimed that he has still not taken the primary membership of the BJP and the disqualification notice issued to him was arbitrary and illegal.

Besides Sehrawat, the Delhi Assembly Secretariat also issued notice to another rebel AAP MLA Anil Bajpai, a legislator from the Gandhi Nagar Assembly constituency, after the party moved a petition seeking their disqualification under the anti-defection law for joining the BJP.

‘Go to the Speaker’

The SC bench advised Devendra Sehrawat that he could raise his objections to the disqualification notice before Assembly Speaker