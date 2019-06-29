Home Cities Delhi

Sombre and celebratory

The colours veer from bright to subtle, so think coral and misty beige, marigold and taupe, ocean teal and sea mist green, besides black.

Suman B could very well stand for ‘balance’. The importance given to this undervalued quality by designer Suman Bhat is clearly evident in the black and taupe column dress bearing fine micro-pleated detailing, or in the bright marigold shirt boasting clean lines and minimal surface ornamentation. Both these pieces are from her latest collection, Le Rêve de Lola or Lola’s Dream.“Right from the start, I’ve aimed at creating garments that are balanced. So if the colour is vibrant, the detailing is minimal, and vice versa,” shares Goa-based Bhat, who launched the label in 2013.

Lucky break
The title might suggest that the collection is dreamy, but it’s more about Bhat’s idea of a perfect reality. “All the pieces from Le Rêve de Lola were ready, but I was having trouble coming up with a concept and putting my thoughts into words. It was when I was on a holiday with friends that inspiration hit me. This holiday was perfect in every way. We were having fun and blissfully happy. And I realised it was like living a dream. And that’s what I named the collection after,” she explains.

Colour decoded
The colours veer from bright to subtle, so think coral and misty beige, marigold and taupe, ocean teal and sea mist green, besides black. These carefully handpicked hues are brought alive with textured detailing, achieved through skillful micro pleating. Plisse, a technique that creates a crinkled or puckered look, has also been used extensively. For this limited edition drop, Bhat has also focused on separates. “There’s this skirt and blouse set, but worn together, it looks like a dress. One can wear the blouse with a pair of jeans or the skirt with a plain white blouse. Basically, customers can get more use out of them,” says Bhat.
`6,450 upwards. Available online.

