Sufi Saturday on the loop

During the thick of dark when his house was at its quietest, nine-year-old Pratham Tandon would scramble out of the window of his room to reach his neighbour’s balcony. He had chalked out the best access point because even a small error in judgement would plummet him 14ft onto the roof of a rusty white Maruti. With carefully measured paces, he jumped from one platform to another until he reached the ground. This sneak-out plot was hatched to attend jagrans (a Hindu religious ritual where devotional songs are sung the whole night) because he loved that music and embraced it with gusto. It didn’t matter to him that it was religious.

Today, the 28-year-old – one of Delhi’s prominent music influencers – will perform with his band, Project Raag, at Friction the Drinkery, Gurgaon. Accompanying Tandon (keyboards) is Mohit Arya (guitar) and Rahul Rana (vocals).

Their strength lies in Sufi music, centred in Pakistani qawwali, imbued with shero shayari (Urdu poetry). They look up to Bulleh Shah, Shafqat Amanat Ali, Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan, Farrukh Fateh Ali Khan, Rahat Fateh Ali Khan, and Wadali Brothers. “We also play Bollywood and retro on popular demand because Sufi music is like desi ghee. After a point, you feel full. So in the interim we will introduce something lighter like jazz and retro,” chuckles Tandon.

The band has its hands full: performs 25 nights, with remaining days devoted to family. Their music is improvisation-based and all the rhythms are impromptu, because of which they don’t need a formal rehearsal. On stage, however, it’s a wonder how they perform with remarkable precision.

For Tandon, who studied piano at YMCA Delhi and keyboard at Trinity College of London, music is an utopian concept; it cannot be tamed or structured with a rule-sheet. By 20, he had performed in 22 countries. At one point, he also dabbled in the restaurant business. He opened a musical eatery called Cafe Raag at Punjabi Bagh. Though shut within a year, due to licence procurement issue, he continued making music.

As a disciple of pure music, he feels earning a good living is a prerequisite keeping hard work as a constant. “I take many holidays, provide for my family, indulge myself every now and then… life is good. But most of all I have earned time for my family by following my passion because I am not tied to a desk at the mercy of a boss who will decide when I will leave for the day,” says the musician, who now travels the world for gigs, whose roots stem in a humble past involving jumping off balconies as a nine-year-old boy for basic access to good music.