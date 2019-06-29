Home Cities Delhi

Three men washed away in west Delhi drain as authorities play blame game

In a cruel case of utter negligent behavior, three people are believed to be washed away, while they were working on an interceptor chamber inside a drain in the national capital.

By Siddhanta Mishra and Mudita Girotra
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In a cruel case of utter negligent behaviour, three people are believed to be washed away, while they were working on an interceptor chamber inside a drain in the national capital.

According to Delhi Jal Board (DJB), the incident took place at the Subhash Nagar drain inside the ‘interceptor chamber’ which is the area where the sewage is treated before being released into the Yamuna. Three men were repairing the bar screen 30-feet under the ground when water was released inside the drain, which washed them away.

“An FIR under section 304 A (death due to negligence) has been registered against the contractor. One worker was rushed to the hospital but succumbed to his injuries. Chances of the survival of the other two are minimal even though we have not been able to find them as of now,” informed Madhup Tewari  Joint Commissioner of Police, Western Range.

The DJB, Delhi Police and Delhi Fire Service (DFS) were pressed into action to rescue the men. DJB confirmed that the body of Bulandshahr resident Shahrukh was recovered. 19-year-old Ankit from Hardoi and 25-year-old Devinder Sharma from Etah are still missing.

DJB stated that the construction was being executed by Engineers India Limited (EIL). EIL sub-contracted the work to Pratibha Industries, the employer of the missing men.

“The work of EIL is to look after executing the work and supervise the day-to-day activity and maintain quality. The work of DJB is to only monitor the progress and review the work. There is no day to day interference of the DJB,” said DJB in a statement pinning the blame on the company. Meanwhile, BJP demanded that legal action be taken against CM Arvind Kejriwal as he heads the DJB.

“Lawsuit should be filed against people responsible for the incident, including the CM,” said Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari.

