Home Cities Delhi

Civet trapped in deadly snare rescued

An Asian Palm Civet was rescued from Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) after it was found trapped in a deadly snare.  

Published: 01st March 2019 10:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st March 2019 10:17 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  An Asian Palm Civet was rescued from Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) after it was found trapped in a deadly snare.  On Wednesday, the security staff at JNU stumbled upon a civet cat trapped near the boundary wall of the university’s north gate. A deadly metal snare was tangled around the helpless animal’s lower abdomen. To make matters worse, the cable was coiled around a branch, making it difficult for the civet to even move.

The civet  | express

The authorities contacted NGO Wildlife SOS, which cut through the snare before it could cause severe internal damage in the animal.The Asian Palm Civet (Paradoxurus hermaphroditus), also called toddy cat, is a small member of the family Viverridae, native to South and Southeast Asia. Civet cats play a key role in the ecosystem by controlling the rodent population, and help disperse seeds as they often feed on fruits, berries, coffee beans, insects and small mammals.

Wasim Akram, manager, Special Projects, Wildlife SOS, said, “We are extremely grateful to the JNU security and management staff for the early intimation to Wildlife SOS, which helped save the civet’s life. Use of such lethal hunting devices against innocent animals is an appalling and heinous crime.

Animals caught in such snares are often left struggling for hours, and in some cases die of thirst, hunger and strangulation. It is one of the cruellest human-induced threats to wildlife, and it is utterly distressing to imagine millions of animals falling victim to such barbaric devices.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Asian Palm Civet Jawaharlal Nehru University

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India's World Cup hopefuls get ready for final audition
Indians wave national flag and shout slogans while they wait to welcome Indian pilot at India Pakistan border at Wagah. (Photo | AP)
Hero's welcome awaits IAF pilot at Wagah border 
Gallery
Mesut Ozil showed Arsenal coach Unai Emery just what he has to offer, scoring one goal and setting up another to help spark a 5-1 win over Bournemouth in the Premier League on Wednesday. (Photo | Twitter/Arsenal FC)
Mesut Ozil inspires Arsenal to hammer Bournemouth 5-1 in Premier League
The IAF, using 12 Mirage 2000s freighted with 1,000 kg munitions, struck deep into the heart of Jaish-e-Mohammed’s terror complex—a sprawling terror training camp atop a hill in Balakot. Check out how Kollywood reacted.
Rajinikanth to Kamal Haasan: Check out how Kollywood reacted to India's Surgical Strike 2.0
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp