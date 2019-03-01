Home Cities Delhi

Fight to finish: College girls approach Delhi Commission for Women against hostel staffers

 The girls, who have been demanding the ouster of their hostel warden, matron and OSD, had earlier written to the DU administration regarding the same.

Hostelers from Daulat Ram College are up against their ‘controlling attitude’ of their hostel staff | Express

By MUDITA Girotra
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  A group of over 150 girls from Daulat Ram College have now approached the Delhi Commission for Women for relief from “moral policing and character assassination” by their hostel authorities and other issues including “strict” curfews.

“We strongly demand the removal of the three staffers. They have been torturing us for long. Now that we have challenged them through protests, they have requested us to call it off. But, we won’t give up as their current demeanour is just a bait,” claimed one of the girls. Daulat Ram College principal Savita Roy said she has appointed members of the teaching staff to be with the girls in the night.

“Also, there are two teachers on duty during all the three meals so that the hostel residents with disabilities, who have in the past been questioned on their diet, and others don’t face a problem.” 

A DCW official said the complaints, concerning different departments, will be transferred to the authorities concerned and “action will be taken”. She expressed concern about the condition of specially-abled inmates. “They are alleging that they are insulted for not paying fee, which is not fair as the government is funding them.” The girls have alleged that they were “humiliated” for their clothing “on a regular basis”. The hostel residents have submitted to the Commission written complaints detailing their problems.

COPS DRAW DCW IRE
The DCW said girl students at a school in north Delhi have complained about police’s “collusion” with alcohol and drug peddlers. “Young girls shared their plight saying that boys standing on roadside regularly made catcalls using obscene words as the girls go to school. Many girls stated that they have stopped going to schools for this reason,” the commission said.

There were similar complaints from women and girls across Delhi. “The girls/women complained of police inaction and direct police collusion in the matter. Many schoolgirls approached DCW chief and informed her that they have seen money changing hands openly between police and drug peddlers,” the DCW said.

TAGS
Daulat Ram College OSD Savita Roy Delhi Commission for Women

