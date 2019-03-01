Nitin Gadkari to launch road project today

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari will lay the foundation stone for a six-lane National Highway project on Friday. The project, according to the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, is aimed at decongesting the Delhi roads. Pollution is another focus area. The Ashram-Badarpur-Faridabad-Ballabhgarh section is likely to benefit the most from the project, officials said.

The project will be a 59-km highway, which will begin from the Ring Road-DND junction and end at the KMP junction on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway. “We have always been committed to decongesting the roads of the capital and also tackle pollution. This project is part of that plan,” a ministry official said.

The Kalindi Kunj-Meethapur road will be a six-lane highway and is estimated to cost Rs 3,580 crore. It will have 29 km of service road and 7.35 km of the project will be elevated. The project will have two level crossings at four Metro stations. Eighteen new underpasses will be constructed as a part of the project.