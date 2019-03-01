Home Cities Delhi

‘My whole life changed ever since Bella entered home’

She’s become a huge part of my routine now and her daily back scratches and brushing is a must in our schedule.

Published: 01st March 2019

Bella, the pug, with her extended family

By Nirmala Balakrishnan
Express News Service

Who knew my friend’s mum being allergic to dog fur would bring my beloved pug Bella into my life? My friend gifted Bella to me and my life has never been the same ever since. I’ve always been an animal lover but having this pooch in my life made that love much stronger. Today, she’s eight years old but I still remember how adorable she was when she was just a year old. She would sleep on my husband Santosh’s head! It was uncomfortable but also funny, so we just let her be.

She’s become a huge part of my routine now and her daily back scratches and brushing is a must in our schedule. The activity helps me unwind and is a much-loved one for her. She may not be able to speak but I love how she communicates with us, none the less. When she sits on her bed, her eyes follow my movements and if she doesn’t see for a while, she’ll look for me and promptly settle near me. Every time I see her, her tails curls up, as if saying, “Hi, come pat me.” 

Before getting Bella, I was always concerned about the size of the house for a pet. I always believed only houses with large outdoor space should have dogs as it is not fair to restrict them in houses for one’s own joy. But one look at tiny Bella and I was in love with her and thankfully as she is a small dog, she is happy running around within the house.  But for bigger dogs I still believe that they need the space and for people to not be selfish and get large dogs just for the thrill of it. 

Of course, there were challenges too with looking after her: The main one being that we are unable to travel with her. Very few places are pet friendly, and hence we have to leave her behind now and then, but thankfully my mum stays nearby and takes care of her  during our trips.It’s heartwarming to see the kind of impact she has had not just on my life, but for everyone else too. Pets teach you unconditional love and are great for households with children. My boys love her and share a special bond with her. 

Bella

