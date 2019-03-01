Painted canvases unshackle the chains

Angela Paljor By

Beating all the odds of the male-dominated society, women have, beyond doubt, time and again proven their abilities to surpass men in any sphere of life. Their grit has proven men and society, as a whole to denigrate them to secondary sex, completely wrong. Celebrating such women, the exhibition titled Panorama 14, curated by Priyanka Banerjee highlights various aspects – from women empowerment to portraying women marching shoulder to shoulder with men – while simultaneously playing a vital role in the society.

“The exhibition shows women in a new era where they exercise an upper hand in most of the spheres. It shows women recreating a new world for themselves and those around them. Women have a sense of entitlement and are seen carving a niche for themselves. And this exhibition is an attempt to salute their contribution. It also highlights the fact that in today’s fast-paced world it’s crucial to promote women empowerment because the nations, businesses and communities benefit from the implementation of the notion of women empowerment,” says Banerjee.

Panorama 14 showcases a blend of artists working on the central theme of ‘Women and Feminity.’ “Today feminity is associated with being independent, outspoken and being compassionate. In this exhibition, the artists bring live emotions, sometimes by the use of bright colours and sometimes by the beauty of muted works. Overall, these paintings give a transcendental experience as they transport you to a different world altogether.”

Banerjee, who has been in this industry as an art curator for around nine years is a strong believer that art as a profession has given recognition to many women artists. “It has given them an identity and a meaning to live with dignity. I personally feel that in the field of art they are yet to exercise an upper hand. Their potential as artists still remains unexplored.

In our fast-paced and competitive worlds, parents strive to push their children in the well-secured academic fields. Seldom do they encourage their girls to come into this creative profession for the fear of failure and insecurity. Once they start appreciating art and aesthetics, start encouraging their girls to venture into different fields of their choices, a new era and a newer world would usher in,” says she.

Panorama 14 is a group exhibition which brings together artworks revolving around the theme of ‘Women and Feminity.’ The exhibition opens today and will be on display till March 31, 11 am to 7 pm at Vivanta by Taj Dwarka.