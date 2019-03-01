Projects to improve connectivity in metro stations’ vicinity lagging

Home Cities Delhi

NEW DELHI: No clear demarcation of duties and the absence of coordination among executing agencies has hampered implementation of the multi-modal integration (MMI) plan for metro stations. Though the plans for some metro stations were approved four years ago, it has been reported that only 25-40 per cent of the work has been completed so far. 

Taking an adverse view of “poor implementation” of the projects, the Unified Traffic and Transportation Infrastructure (Planning & Engineering) Centre (UTTIPEC) has appointed Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) as the nodal agency for the timely completion of work. The metro authority has also been given responsibility for preparing drawings for all 73 approved MMI plans.  

The MMI plans aim to improve last-mile connectivity and clear congestion around metro stations. Under the plans, facilities such as pedestrian walkways, parking areas (for cars, scooters, feeder buses, autorickshaws and shuttles), public conveniences, skywalks, and arcades in and around metro stations are to be developed.

Tarun Kapoor, vice chairman of UTTIPEC’s government body (GB), said it had been decided in a review meeting with Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal last month that DMRC would act as the nodal agency.“The L-G has advised that there should be a proper protocol when multiple agencies are involved in the work. It was decided that one agency-DMRC-- can act as the nodal agency for preparation of detailed drawings and delineating the roles and responsibilities of other agencies,” said Kapoor, who is also vice chairman of Delhi Development Authority.

Detailed drawings will be provided by March to the executing agencies concerned, specifying their task.  The MMI plans at six metro stations —Kashmere Gate, Nehru Enclave, Nehru Place, South Campus, Moti Bagh, and Mayur Vihar Phase I— were reviewed in the meeting. It is mandatory to get clearance from the governing body (UTTIPEC) for all infrastructure projects in the city. A member of the government body said that only 25 per cent to 40 per cent of the work had been done in the six projects reviewed. 

“The GB took adverse view of the poor implementation of the projects. The involvement of multiple executing agencies and no delineation of roles is creating hindrances. The DMRC has agreed to prepare drawings for all MMI plans,” he said. 

The UTTIPEC has approved conceptual MMI plans for 60 DMRC Phase-III metro stations and 10 MMI plans for existing metro stations (Phase I and Phase II). The metro network in Delhi comprises 236 metro stations, including the Airport Express line. Another GB member who attended the meeting said that the executing agencies -DMRC, Public Work Department (PWD) and Delhi Transport Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (DTIDC), were asked to implement their parts of MMI plans and submit an action taken report to UTTIPEC by June 30.“The L-G is himself is monitoring the progress. There will be a review every month,” said Kapoor.

