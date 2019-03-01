Home Cities Delhi

Sewage cleaning gets easier in Delhi

As many as 200 specially designed sewage cleaning machines are now available in Delhi, especially introduced to negotiate congested and narrow areas.

Sewer cleaning machines line up after they were flagged off by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal at an event in Delhi on Thursday | Naveen kumar

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  As many as 200 specially designed sewage cleaning machines are now available in Delhi, especially introduced to negotiate congested and narrow areas. Calling it a “revolution”, the Delhi government held a big event where more than 200 sanitation workers, mostly from backward communities, were handed over these machines by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Social Welfare minister Rajendra Pal Gautam on Thursday.

“Earlier, manual scavengers had to enter inside drains and clean the sewerage system putting their lives in danger. Our government gave serious thought to this and planned to ensure cleaning the sewers through machines. The government is translating the dreams of Baba Saheb Ambedkar in improving and ameliorating the social and economic condition of the scheduled castes and bring them in the national mainstream,” said Kejriwal.

Incidentally, Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently washed the feet of five sanitation workers in a gesture to acknowledge the contribution of ‘swachh karmacharis’ towards a cleaner India. The Delhi Jal Board procured these small sewage cleaning machine vehicles with financial help from the Dalit Chamber of Commerce and Industries (DICCI). These new machines come fitted with necessary equipment for hydraulic, jetting and other work. 

“This small cleaning machine can ensure cleaning the main holes of 30 ft deep and can clean the sewerage and bring the silt, slug and other waste out of the main hole to the trolley,” said a DJB official.Rajendar Pal Gautam, Minster of SC-ST Welfare, stated that the government is committed to work for the uplift of the backward communities in a better and effective manner.

However, a stakeholder questioned the effectiveness of the government’s move, “200 is a very small number, government has taken a step that is fine, but saying that this will uplift the entire community is farfetched. There are many more things that need to be done,” said Bezwada Wilson, national convenor, Safai Karmachari Andolan. 

Kejriwal slams Modi for booth event

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP for organising a mega booth connect programme despite the tense situation with Pakistan. “I feel very disheartened, when the entire nation is standing together with our brave soldiers , you are busy in making your booth stronger. If the force of India is strong, then the booth will also be strong (sic),” the Delhi CM tweeted, joining the chorus of opposition leaders who criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s mega poll campaign programme ‘Mera Booth Sabse Mazboot’. The ruling BJP, which is pursuing its ambitious poll strategy, is focusing on election booths in each constituency. 

