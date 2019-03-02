Home Cities Delhi

BJP leader says Kejriwal posted corrupt officials

Gupta said nine officers were posted by Sisodia and nine other officers by the then secretary of the services department, Rajender Kumar, at the behest of Kejriwal.

Published: 02nd March 2019 10:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd March 2019 10:57 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Opposition on Friday alleged that Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was involved in posting of corrupt officials in the Delhi government when his government had the power to do so in its early years.Based on information provided by the government in response to a question raised in the Delhi Assembly, Leader of Opposition Vijender Gupta alleged that between February 14, 2015 and August 4, 2016, 18 officers were posted in the department at the behest of Deputy CM Manish Sisodia and Kejriwal.

Gupta said nine officers were posted by Sisodia and nine other officers by the then secretary of the services department, Rajender Kumar, at the behest of Kejriwal. “If the officers were corrupt, what are the ACB and Delhi Police, which are controlled by the BJP, doing,” said AAP MLA Somnath Bharti.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Arvind Kejriwal Delhi Chief Minister Corrupt Officials

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Swedish teen climate activist leads rally in Germany
Real Madrid back on their feet for El Clasico
Gallery
Mesut Ozil showed Arsenal coach Unai Emery just what he has to offer, scoring one goal and setting up another to help spark a 5-1 win over Bournemouth in the Premier League on Wednesday. (Photo | Twitter/Arsenal FC)
Mesut Ozil inspires Arsenal to hammer Bournemouth 5-1 in Premier League
The IAF, using 12 Mirage 2000s freighted with 1,000 kg munitions, struck deep into the heart of Jaish-e-Mohammed’s terror complex—a sprawling terror training camp atop a hill in Balakot. Check out how Kollywood reacted.
Rajinikanth to Kamal Haasan: Check out how Kollywood reacted to India's Surgical Strike 2.0
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp