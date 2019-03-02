BJP leader says Kejriwal posted corrupt officials

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Opposition on Friday alleged that Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was involved in posting of corrupt officials in the Delhi government when his government had the power to do so in its early years.Based on information provided by the government in response to a question raised in the Delhi Assembly, Leader of Opposition Vijender Gupta alleged that between February 14, 2015 and August 4, 2016, 18 officers were posted in the department at the behest of Deputy CM Manish Sisodia and Kejriwal.

Gupta said nine officers were posted by Sisodia and nine other officers by the then secretary of the services department, Rajender Kumar, at the behest of Kejriwal. “If the officers were corrupt, what are the ACB and Delhi Police, which are controlled by the BJP, doing,” said AAP MLA Somnath Bharti.