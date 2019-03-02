DDA modifies security rules to safeguard its properties

Parvez Sultan By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In order to keep a check on encroachment on its land, the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has decide that no private security personnel will be placed at a site within five kilometres of his or her residence. A senior DDA official, privy to the development, said that an order will be passed in this regard soon and circulated among all the departments, probably next week.

“It has been resolved not to post a guard at a vacant plot or piece of land near his or her residence as we had been receiving frequent complaints of encroachment. The reason is that security guards living in close of vicinity of the site to be protected, develop friendly relations with local squatters. Hence, they are incapable to stop them from taking over DDA land,” said the official.

The urban body has huge chunks of vacant land prone to encroachment across the city. The majority of them are in the Dwarka and Rohini zones. As per information available on its website, six zones--South, North, East, Rohini, West, and Dwarka--have vacant plots at about 1,700 locations, including Saket, Mahipalpur, Pul Prahaladpur, Paschim Vihar, Ranikhera, Rohini, Pitalpura, Dilshad Garden, Shahdara, and Janakpuri. The size of the plots ranges between 100 square metres and 153.75 hectares.The official said the order would be issued by the office of vice chairman of DDA, and would be dispatched to all departments.