Road caves in within 24 hours of launch

Barely 24 hours after inauguration of an underpass in Delhi’s Mahipalpur area, a portion of one of its service roads to be used for U-turn, caved in on Friday.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Barely 24 hours after the inauguration of an underpass in Delhi’s Mahipalpur area, a portion of one of its service roads to be used for U-turn, caved in on Friday. A truck passing through the service road got stuck and had to be pulled out.

A CPWFD official said that the portion was temporarily filled because the work to lay pipeline underneath the road was to be carried out. He said that one lane was closed for the traffic to carry out the work but a heavy loaded truck came from the wrong direction and got stuck in the portion which was temporarily filled.

