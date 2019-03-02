Home Cities Delhi

Section in Delhi Congress feels party should be open for alliance with AAP: Sources

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is sending feelers to the Congress leadership for a pre-poll tie-up and it might happen, but till now no decision has been taken by the Congress's Delhi unit.

Published: 02nd March 2019 01:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd March 2019 01:24 AM   |  A+A-

Former Delhi CM Sheila Dikshit

Former Delhi CM Sheila Dikshit (File | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Congress is preparing to contest the Lok Sabha polls on its own in Delhi, though a section within it feels that the party should be open for an alliance with the AAP to achieve the larger goal of defeating the BJP, sources said Friday.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is sending feelers to the Congress leadership for a pre-poll tie-up and it might happen, but till now no decision has been taken by the Congress's Delhi unit, they said.

"The AAP is sending feelers to the Congress leadership for a tie-up and a section within the Congress feels that it should be open to having an alliance with the AAP, to achieve the larger purpose of defeating the BJP in Delhi.

"Our purpose is to defeat the BJP and ensure that the BJP does not win any seat in Delhi," a senior Congress leader said. A senior AAP leader, in the know of things, claimed that "the tie-up will happen. But, it will not come so fast and easily".

Top leaders of the two parties are yet to talk about an alliance in Delhi, which has seven Lok Sabha constituencies, the sources said.

"The party is preparing for contesting all the seven Lok Sabha seats in Delhi and the process of selecting the candidates is on," Congress general secretary P C Chacko told PTI.

On an alliance with the AAP, he said, "There has been no talks yet".

Delhi Congress president Sheila Dikshit Friday held meetings with three working presidents of the party to discuss the issue of alliance with AAP, but there was no outcome.

"Dikshit and the three working presidents were of the firm view that no alliance should be entertained with AAP and decided to convey this message to the party high command," a senior Delhi Congress leader said.

Dikshit had earlier also asserted that the Congress is capable of contesting the Lok Sabha elections in Delhi on its own and had accused AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal of spreading lies on the alliance issue.

Delhi chief minister Kejriwal had in a recent public meeting said that he was "tired" of convincing the Congress for an alliance in the Lok Sabha elections to defeat the BJP, but it was not understanding the issue.

"We are tired of convincing the Congress to form an alliance, but they do not understand. If there is an alliance, the BJP will lose all the seven Lok Sabha seats it currently has in Delhi," Kejriwal said at a recent rally.

"I don't know what they have in their minds," he further said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Congress AAP BJP Lok Sabha Polls 2019 2019 Lok Sabha Elections

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Swedish teen climate activist leads rally in Germany
Real Madrid back on their feet for El Clasico
Gallery
Mesut Ozil showed Arsenal coach Unai Emery just what he has to offer, scoring one goal and setting up another to help spark a 5-1 win over Bournemouth in the Premier League on Wednesday. (Photo | Twitter/Arsenal FC)
Mesut Ozil inspires Arsenal to hammer Bournemouth 5-1 in Premier League
The IAF, using 12 Mirage 2000s freighted with 1,000 kg munitions, struck deep into the heart of Jaish-e-Mohammed’s terror complex—a sprawling terror training camp atop a hill in Balakot. Check out how Kollywood reacted.
Rajinikanth to Kamal Haasan: Check out how Kollywood reacted to India's Surgical Strike 2.0
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp