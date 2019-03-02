Home Cities Delhi

Take action against drug menace: DCW chief to police commissioner

In the letter, Maliwal said she found a lady selling illegal alcohol in broad daylight from her three-storey house in Sultanpuri.

DCW chief Swati Maliwal

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Delhi Commission for Women chairperson Swati Maliwal has written to police commissioner Amulaya Patnaik, seeking action and report on “flourishing liquor and drug menace” in the city. Maliwal apprised the police commissioner about the situation that her team has witnessed so far on their 13-day Mahila Suraksha Padyatra in the national capital.

In the letter, the DCW chief said that in every lane that she went to in the last five days, women and girls told her about the sale of illegal liquor and drugs from houses and that “the crime remains unchecked as the local police is hand in glove with the criminals”.Blaming the “growing crime rate” in the city on the use of drugs and liquor, Maliwal wrote that she met boys consuming drugs openly in New Seemapuri area.

“They told her how initially they were forced to consume drugs till they became addicted. Now, they indulge in petty crime to collect money for buying drugs,” the Commission said in a statement. “...Yesterday (Thursday), in Suraj Park area of Rohini, Ms Maliwal was taken to a house from where illicit liquor is sold and she got the house owner arrested.”

In the letter, Maliwal said she found a lady selling illegal alcohol in broad daylight from her three-storey house in Sultanpuri. “The woman said she gives ‘hafta’ to the police...the police were called and the lady was arrested. Similar illegal liquor was found in 4 houses in Sultanpuri.”

