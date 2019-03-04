Home Cities Delhi

Manoj Tiwari dons military fatigues at party rally, draws flak 

Tiwari flagged off a BJP bike rally in the Yamuna Vihar area in his North East Delhi Lok Sabha constituency on Saturday wearing military fatigues.

Published: 04th March 2019

Manoj Tiwari at a party rally in military fatigues.(Photo | ManojTiwariMP / Twitter)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari has drawn flak for attending a party rally here in military fatigues.

Drawing flak, Tiwari tweeted on Sunday, "I wore (it) simply because I felt proud of my Army.

I am not in Indian army but I was expressing my feeling of solidarity.

Why should it be treated like an insult? I have the highest regard for our Army.

By (this) logic, tomorrow if I wear a Nehru Jacket, will it be an insult to Jawaharlal Nehru?" Trinamool Congress MP Derek O'Brien said it was a "shameless act" on Tiwari's part.

"Shameless. Shameless. Shameless. Manoj Tewari BJP MP and Delhi President wearing Armed Forces uniform and seeking votes. BJP-Modi-Shah insulting and politicising our jawans. And then giving lectures on patriotism. Low life," he tweeted, targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP president Amit Shah.

 

Manoj Tiwari military fatigues

