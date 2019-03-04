Home Cities Delhi

Rahul a strong leader, will become Prime Minister: Sheila Dikshit

Former Delhi CM Sheila Dikshit

Former Delhi CM Sheila Dikshit (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi Congress chief Sheila Dikshit said on Sunday that the party had a strong leader in Rahul Gandhi and the Congress president would become the prime minister following the Lok Sabha elections.

The Delhi Congress chief was speaking to party workers at Babarpur in the capital. “Only the Congress can provide effective leadership and good governance, unlike leaders like Narendra Modi and Arvind Kejriwal, who only make hollow promises to betray the people,” she said. 

Dikshit also praised the armed forces, saying that she felt proud of their brave and daring acts. “The country salutes in unison our brave pilot Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman for raising the prestige and image of the country,” the former Delhi chief minister said. 

She said that there was a big responsibility on the shoulders of her party, of saving Delhi, as the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) had resorted to empty rhetoric in the past four years. “Delhi had received international acclaim during the 15-year rule of the Congress. It is sad to see the deterioration of the capital in the last four years as the AAP has not done any constructive work for the progress and development of the city,” she said. 

The former Delhi CM attacked the Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP, saying they had squandered taxpayers’ hard-earned money on publicity. “The funds could have been profitably used to improve infrastructure and facilities in the capital for the overall good of the people.  Kejriwal has been making tall promises to fool the people without delivering on any of his promises, as all his promises have remained on paper,” she said.

Continuing her attack on the Delhi government, Dikshit said that though defacing public places with posters was an offence, the Kejriwal government had been defacing the capital’s walls with posters for the chief minister’s publicity, as the people of Delhi stood to gain nothing from such blatant waste of public money. 

The former Delhi CM said that the Modi government at the Centre had been ignoring the problems of Delhi, while the Kejriwal government was blaming the Modi government for every problem. “As a consequence of their shadow-boxing, responsible governance took a heavy knock in Delhi,” she said.

