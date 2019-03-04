WATCH | NSUI members disrupt Delhi Metro services, demand student pass

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Demanding a student pass system in the Delhi Metro, as there is for DTC buses, members of the National Students Union of India raised slogans against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the metro track here on Monday.

The members of the Congress-affiliated body, including its Delhi State President Akshay Lakra, disrupted metro services at the Vishwavidyalaya metro station, the underground stretch of the Yellow Line. For a brief period, metro services were obstructed on the entire line.

.@DelhiNSUI protested against the fare hikes in Delhi Metro. NSUI fights for the student community and will do all it can to make their voices heard. We demand a Metro ‘Fare Concession Pass’. @ndtv @IndianExpress @PTI_News @abpnewstv#छात्र_विरोधी_नरेन्द्र_मोदी#NSUI4Students pic.twitter.com/ODpvRjx0SU — NSUI (@nsui) March 4, 2019

"Around 10-12 protesters came on the tracks at Vishwavidyalaya metro station today at 12.26 p.m. They were swiftly removed from the tracks and handed over to the police at 12.48 p.m. Train services were regulated during this period and are running normal on the entire Yellow Line," a Delhi Metro spokesperson said.

This was not the first time the NSUI members had disrupted metro services. A similar stunt by the members demanding metro passes was witnessed in October 2017.