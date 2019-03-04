Home Cities Delhi

WATCH | NSUI members disrupt Delhi Metro services, demand student pass

NSUI disrupted metro services at the Vishwavidyalaya metro station, the underground stretch of the Yellow Line.

Published: 04th March 2019 04:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th March 2019 04:22 PM   |  A+A-

Delhi Metro

Delhi Metro (File | PTI)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Demanding a student pass system in the Delhi Metro, as there is for DTC buses, members of the National Students Union of India raised slogans against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the metro track here on Monday.

The members of the Congress-affiliated body, including its Delhi State President Akshay Lakra, disrupted metro services at the Vishwavidyalaya metro station, the underground stretch of the Yellow Line. For a brief period, metro services were obstructed on the entire line.

"Around 10-12 protesters came on the tracks at Vishwavidyalaya metro station today at 12.26 p.m. They were swiftly removed from the tracks and handed over to the police at 12.48 p.m. Train services were regulated during this period and are running normal on the entire Yellow Line," a Delhi Metro spokesperson said.

This was not the first time the NSUI members had disrupted metro services. A similar stunt by the members demanding metro passes was witnessed in October 2017.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
NSUI Delhi Metro Delhi Metro services Delhi Metro student pass

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Pakistanis protest in Lahore against India's ban on Jamaat-e-Islami
Alabama tornado: Death toll rises to 22
Gallery
Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev in spiritual ecstasy on the occasion of Shivaratri at Isha Foundation Centre in Coimbatore. (Photo| U Rakesh Kumar, EPS)
Fervent Shiv bhakts celebrate Maha Shivaratri with pomp and show all over India  
Paramilitary soldiers stand guard outside a closed market during a strike in protest against the ban on Jamaat-e-Islami, in Srinagar. | AP
Kashmir trade bodies call for strike against Jamaat-e-Islami ban
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp