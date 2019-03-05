Chinese man arrested at Delhi airport for smuggling cancer medicine worth Rs 1.23 crore 

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A Chinese man has been arrested by customs officials at the Delhi airport for allegedly trying to smuggle out cancer medicine worth Rs 1.23 crore, according to an official statement issued on Tuesday.

The accused was intercepted when he was proceeding to depart to Kunming in China on Sunday.

"A detailed examination of hand baggage and check-in baggage of the passenger resulted in the recovery of schedule H medicines valued at Rs 1.23 crore," the customs department said in the statement.

The medicine were kept in the four check-in-baggage of the passenger, it said. Official sources said the medicine were meant for cancer treatment. Schedule H medicine cannot be sold without a doctor's prescription.

The Chinese man has been arrested and the medicine were seized.