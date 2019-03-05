Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal blasts Narendra Modi, demands full statehood

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Demanding full statehood for Delhi, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday took a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying when he is unable to handle Pakistan then how can he be expected to take care of the Delhi Police.

He said if Delhi gets full statehood then police officials will listen to MLAs and the people. “I have asked the prime minister to give me the charge of the Delhi Police but he (PM) says he will take care of it,” the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor said.

“Prime Minister Modi is not able to handle Pakistan, how can he be expected to handle the Delhi Police,” Kejriwal said. He claimed that he faced several obstructions at various stages to get clearances for projects from the central government.

With agency inputs