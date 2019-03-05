Home Cities Delhi

Here is how you can keep your health on the track

There is nothing in this world as important as good health for which, it is important to always have a good diet.

Published: 05th March 2019 07:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th March 2019 07:59 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

In this fast-paced world, most of our life is generally consumed by either work, family or by social obligations. While finding the right balance between work and personal life, we often tend to skip on the most important thing, that is, our own self, especially women. While juggling work, kids and household chores they mostly tend to compromise on their own health.

There is nothing in this world as important as good health for which, it is important to always have a good diet. A wholesome and a proper diet are generally rich in vitamins, minerals, essential fats and other nutrients too. A woman, irrespective of her age must ensure that she consumes a nutritious diet.
Dr Rita Bakshi, Senior Gynaecologist and IVF Expert, International Fertility Centre suggests some important foods which should be definitely incorporated in the diet of the women:

Iron-rich food: The consumption of iron in the human body ensures good health and elevated energy levels in women. It is an important component of hemoglobin which ensures a healthy system. Lack of iron in the system causes problems like anemia which even has adverse effects on the reproductive system. Add chickpeas, tofu, chicken, fish, spinach, beans, lentils and even dark chocolate to your diet. They are rich in iron.

Nuts: Nuts are known to be the powerhouse of important vitamins, minerals and healthy fats. They are very beneficial for bones, making them stronger and vigorous like never before. Pistachios are high in magnesium, potassium and vitamin B6 whereas, walnuts are an excellent source of Omega-3 fats. Almonds contain bone-strengthening minerals and are a great source of calcium too. A handful of nuts every day can do the trick.

Yogurt: Yogurt is jam-packed with high amounts of calcium, vitamin B-12, proteins, magnesium and zinc. Yogurt has bone strengthening component, calcium and keeps bone health-related problems at bay. The probiotics bacteria present in yogurt reduces irritable bowel syndrome, stomach ulcers, vaginal infections and inflammatory digestive tract disorders. It also helps in digestion, reduces inflammation and boosts immunity.

Milk: It is a must for women. A great source of calcium, proteins, phosphorous, and potassium, milk is one of the best ways to prevent osteoporosis, maintain blood pressure and healthy red blood cells. It also boosts muscle growth, energy level, fights many diseases and ensures strong teeth, too.
Olive Oil: It is rich in healthy monounsaturated fats, antioxidants and also prevents health problems like cancer and Type 2 Diabetes. The consumption of olive oil in diet prevents the risk of heart problems and strokes.

Pro Tip: Cut down on habits like consumption of caffeine and alcohol as they hurdle the absorption of the benefits of the mentioned ingredients.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Iron-rich food

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Pakistanis protest in Lahore against India's ban on Jamaat-e-Islami
Alabama tornado: Death toll rises to 22
Gallery
Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev in spiritual ecstasy on the occasion of Shivaratri at Isha Foundation Centre in Coimbatore. (Photo| U Rakesh Kumar, EPS)
Fervent Shiv bhakts celebrate Maha Shivaratri with pomp and show all over India  
Paramilitary soldiers stand guard outside a closed market during a strike in protest against the ban on Jamaat-e-Islami, in Srinagar. | AP
Kashmir trade bodies call for strike against Jamaat-e-Islami ban
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp