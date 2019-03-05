Here is how you can keep your health on the track

By Express News Service

In this fast-paced world, most of our life is generally consumed by either work, family or by social obligations. While finding the right balance between work and personal life, we often tend to skip on the most important thing, that is, our own self, especially women. While juggling work, kids and household chores they mostly tend to compromise on their own health.

There is nothing in this world as important as good health for which, it is important to always have a good diet. A wholesome and a proper diet are generally rich in vitamins, minerals, essential fats and other nutrients too. A woman, irrespective of her age must ensure that she consumes a nutritious diet.

Dr Rita Bakshi, Senior Gynaecologist and IVF Expert, International Fertility Centre suggests some important foods which should be definitely incorporated in the diet of the women:

Iron-rich food: The consumption of iron in the human body ensures good health and elevated energy levels in women. It is an important component of hemoglobin which ensures a healthy system. Lack of iron in the system causes problems like anemia which even has adverse effects on the reproductive system. Add chickpeas, tofu, chicken, fish, spinach, beans, lentils and even dark chocolate to your diet. They are rich in iron.

Nuts: Nuts are known to be the powerhouse of important vitamins, minerals and healthy fats. They are very beneficial for bones, making them stronger and vigorous like never before. Pistachios are high in magnesium, potassium and vitamin B6 whereas, walnuts are an excellent source of Omega-3 fats. Almonds contain bone-strengthening minerals and are a great source of calcium too. A handful of nuts every day can do the trick.

Yogurt: Yogurt is jam-packed with high amounts of calcium, vitamin B-12, proteins, magnesium and zinc. Yogurt has bone strengthening component, calcium and keeps bone health-related problems at bay. The probiotics bacteria present in yogurt reduces irritable bowel syndrome, stomach ulcers, vaginal infections and inflammatory digestive tract disorders. It also helps in digestion, reduces inflammation and boosts immunity.

Milk: It is a must for women. A great source of calcium, proteins, phosphorous, and potassium, milk is one of the best ways to prevent osteoporosis, maintain blood pressure and healthy red blood cells. It also boosts muscle growth, energy level, fights many diseases and ensures strong teeth, too.

Olive Oil: It is rich in healthy monounsaturated fats, antioxidants and also prevents health problems like cancer and Type 2 Diabetes. The consumption of olive oil in diet prevents the risk of heart problems and strokes.

Pro Tip: Cut down on habits like consumption of caffeine and alcohol as they hurdle the absorption of the benefits of the mentioned ingredients.