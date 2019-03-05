Home Cities Delhi

Lok Sabha polls: Kejriwal alleges 'secret understanding' between Congress and BJP in Delhi

Kejriwal's comments came in response to the Congress' announcement that it will not form an alliance with the AAP in Delhi for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

Published: 05th March 2019 05:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th March 2019 05:34 PM   |  A+A-

Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi CM and AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal (File | EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Tuesday claimed there are "rumours" that the Congress has a "secret understanding" with the BJP and asserted that his Aam Aadmi Party is ready to fight the "unholy alliance".

Kejriwal's comments came in response to the Congress' announcement that it will not form an alliance with the AAP in Delhi for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

"At a time when the whole country wants to defeat Modi-Shah duo, Cong is helping BJP by splitting the anti-BJP vote. Rumours r that Cong has some secret understanding wid BJP (sic)," he tweeted.

"Delhi is ready to fight against Cong-BJP alliance. People will defeat this unholy alliance," Kejriwal added. The Aam Aadmi Party alleged that the Congress is "helping" the BJP in winning elections.

"They just want to help the BJP to win elections and the AAP to be defeated. It seems that central leadership is under pressure to help the BJP in the country. They just want to win polls by putting the Army in the front," senior party leader Gopal Rai told reporters.

Rai announced that the AAP will contest the Lok Sabha elections on issue of full statehood and exuded confidence that the party will win all the seven seats.

Following a meeting with Congress president Rahul Gandhi, Delhi Congress chief Sheila Dikshit on Tuesday announced that they will not form an alliance with the AAP in the national capital for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

"The Congress was of late playing hide and seek. After today's meeting between Sheila and Rahul Gandhi, it is clear that the Congress' stand goes against the country's mood. Not only in Delhi, the Congress is going against the country's mood in other states as well," Rai said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
congress BJP aap Lok sabha polls 2019 2019 Lok Sabha elections

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Interior Secretary of Pakistan talks about detaining 44 suspects
A large central dorsal seam runs the entire length of the car while a raised chrome spine begins at the start of the hood and extends towards the windshield. (Photo| Instagram/ Bugatti)
At $12.5 Million, this Darth Vader Bugatti is the world's most expensive car ever
Gallery
Check out the Forbes list of top 10 richest Indians of 2019. (File | Agencies)
Mukesh Ambani to Gautam Adani: Forbes top 10 richest Indians of 2019
Dhoni decides to play a game of 'catch me if you can' | PTI
MS Dhoni makes pitch invader chase him during second ODI in Nagpur
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp