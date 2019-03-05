Home Cities Delhi

Now, add an artistic touch to your wall

A couple of years back, Deepika Mittal was looking for a few unique artifacts to decorate the interiors of her house.

Published: 05th March 2019 07:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th March 2019 07:59 AM

By Rajkumari Sharma Tankha
Express News Service

A couple of years back, Deepika Mittal was looking for a few unique artifacts to decorate the interiors of her house. But she could find none that suited her personality and taste, aesthetically pleasant as well as artistically different.

“I wanted products that echoed my personality but all I got was expensive paintings. Moreover, though there were a lot of products available for interior decoration, not many options were available in the wall décor category. And since I couldn’t find anything, I decided to conceptualise it myself,” says Deepika Mittal. “Mom did mine and my brother’s room as per our individual tastes and preferences, and she really did a very good job of it,” says her daughter Sakshi.

Once her home was done, and much-appreciated by one and all, Deepika toyed with the idea of doing this work on commercial basis, and egged on by Sakshi she launched Isaaka, in 2016, a firm that creates creative and aesthetic home décor products, giving a new angle to interior decoration which is unique and out-of-the-box. The organisation, at present, offers 3D wall art and garden décor figurines.

The next year (2017) Isaaka launched their first collection Roha, which was literally lapped up by customers. There has been no stopping this pair ever since. They have already done six collections so far.  
Being in family business of manufacturing equestrian garments, Deepika already had the necessary knowledge about how businesses run, which came handy while she launched Isaaka. Interestingly, none of the two has any learning in design and art. “Isaaka is born out of our passion for art,” says Sakshi.

Indeed, the diverse materials used in each of their collections are an extension of the passion of the mother-daughter duo. Each piece from the collection is not only versatile, but also has innate intriguing qualities making it stand out from the rest.

“The 3D wall art is more than just an artwork, more than a piece of decoration, it is ‘you’,” says Sakshi, adding, “We provide an artistic experience through each of our products; making them appealing for personal use as well as gifts. All of these come at affordable prices.”

Their newly-launched collection of 3D wall décor, Raasta emphasizes on individuality that gives a unique personal touch to the home. “The moment you look at our collection, you think about yourself or your loved ones, and that was the reaction we were aiming for. We wanted customers to look at our collection and think: This is so me! or this is perfect for him, she will absolutely relate to this,” says Deepika.

The six collections launched by Isaaka:

Roha consists of blossoming flowers signifying new beginnings, growth and fortune.
Yaad honours possessions we are losing or have lost over time.
Raasta is for travel junkies.
Taste focuses on day-to-day habits which define us.
Games signifies sportsmanship. It is not only for players but also for the audiences.
Shanti focuses on spirituality.

Home decor

