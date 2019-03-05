NSUI members stop Delhi Metro to protest delay in student concession

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi Metro commuters on the Yellow Line were delayed on Monday, as a group of protestors, belong to the Congress’ students’ wing, got down to the track at the Vishwavidyalaya Metro station and staged a protest forcing the service to a temporary halt.

According to the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), the protesters jumped on the tracks at the Vishwavidyalaya Metro Station at 12.26 pm and stopped a rake.

As many as 10-12 protesters from National Student Union of India (NSUI) held placards as they shouted slogans against Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, demanding concession in Metro fares for students. They also demanded metro passes for Delhi University students.

Later in the day, Delhi Congress tweeted a video of the protest stating that party’s Delhi University in charge Akshay Lakhra led the group of protestors. The Congress also stated that the party is opposed to the fare hike in Delhi Metro.

NSUI Delhi president Akshay Lakra alleged that both the central and the state governments have completely “failed” to ensure students’ rights.“They have been a failure in handling the Delhi Metro and now they are inaugurating the Ahmedabad metro. Until approval is given for metro passes, the NSUI will keep on protesting,” Lakra said.

Even earlier, NSUI members had resorted to a similar form of protest to press for their demands.

The members of the student wing were removed from the tracks and handed over to the police. Train services on the Yellow line were restored soon after, the DMRC said.

Thirteen protesters were detained and brought to Kashmere Gate Metro police station. A case was registered against the members of the Congress’ student wing under relevant sections of the DMRC Act, 2002 and the hearing will take place in the Tis Hazari court on March 6, police said “Thirteen protesters were brought to the Kashmere Gate metro police station after which a case was registered,” DCP, (Metro and Railway) Dinesh Kumar Gupta said.