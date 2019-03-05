Home Cities Delhi

Aagaaz: Two different faces of one soul

Our dispositions constitute elements of male and female.

Published: 05th March 2019 07:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th March 2019 07:59 AM   |  A+A-

By Ayesha Singh
Express News Service

Femininity in the 21st century could mean a lot of things. But fundamentally, the thing that remains unchanged about it is its ambiguity. As a benchmark of egalitarianism in the new world, it opens to various interpretations, each starkly different from the other. Aagaaz, a group art exhibition, looks at some such notions of femininity through a gender-neutral lens.

Our dispositions constitute elements of male and female. These are two diametrically opposite but extremely complimenting attributes of human life. Taking this forward, every work in the show dances around this reality in the new world, with the title affirming the same. “Aagaaz means a new start. I believe we’ve entered a time when this truth will be embraced and valued. It’s the way we are engineered to be productive social beings,” says the organiser of the exhibition, Gaurav Chawla of IKA Art, in addition to being a participating artist.

His works are characterised by an abstract topography with elements of figurative forms. With this structural arrangement, he has brought out the thematic significance of masculinity of the former and feminity of the later, to emphasise that only the two come together, can a person be considered whole. “In Hinduism, there is Ardhanarishvara, a combined form of Shiva and Parvati, bringing together half-male and half-female qualities of both in one. This is representative of how even in our history, the idea was revered,” he says.

Aagaaz brings artists Anitta Sethi, Bharti Verma, Dhiren Shasmal, Gaurav Chawla, Manan Negi, Manjusha Athani, Nanda Gupta, and others on his common platform of expression. Some take to figurative work, while others to landscape and abstract.

There is an interactive installation called Shoe Tail, wherein Chawla asked people to send images of strong women from their lives, along with their shoes, narrating stories of bravado, inspiration, perseverance, and resilience. “We always say that the best way to judge a man is by his shoes. Why not women? Why shall we generalise? Through his work we want you to take a look at this installation and create your own stories,” he says.

Don’t forget to put on your thinking cap.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Femininity Aagaaz

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Pakistanis protest in Lahore against India's ban on Jamaat-e-Islami
Alabama tornado: Death toll rises to 22
Gallery
Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev in spiritual ecstasy on the occasion of Shivaratri at Isha Foundation Centre in Coimbatore. (Photo| U Rakesh Kumar, EPS)
Fervent Shiv bhakts celebrate Maha Shivaratri with pomp and show all over India  
Paramilitary soldiers stand guard outside a closed market during a strike in protest against the ban on Jamaat-e-Islami, in Srinagar. | AP
Kashmir trade bodies call for strike against Jamaat-e-Islami ban
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp