Dance your way to the tunes of Sapta and Fopchu

By Express News Service

Leave all your work stress behind this Thursday at Raasta and dance your way out to the tunes of Sapta and Fopchu. While Sapta is one of India’s top live electronic acts, Fopchu is the result of a successful gene-splicing experiment of three hair farmers, within the insidious lab known as the FopLair.

Founded in 2007 by Marti Bharath, Sapta has continuously evolved to make their sound different and are currently crafting a whole new dimension in the Indian electro-rock community. Since 2011, Sapta has been touring as a duo with the addition of a drummer. They’ve released seven albums so far.

A unique soundscape draws on Bharath’s experiences of living and performing in San Francisco, Paris, Dubai and India. It features an eclectic mix of original electronic vibes, synthesizers, infectious rhythms and catchy vocal melodies brought to life with acoustic and electronic instruments.

In Bharath’s own words, “Sapta stands for ‘seven’ in Sanskrit. It actually started with another band in France, which was also called Sapta. I needed a name, a separate act. I love the idea of being in a band, as compared to solo performances.”

In case of Fopchu, they couldn’t cut it in the cutting edge life of hair farming, so they decided to return to their comfort zone of whimsical music. Conceived on a debaucherous night in Ranikhet, a little over a year ago, the child’s prophetically unplanned birth freed it into the world. Fopchu’s sounds anthropomorphise the spirit of one’s innate farm animal, and redirects productive thought into inebriated, profound euphoria.

Enjoy the gig scheduled for March 7, 8.30 pm to 12.30 am at Raasta, A2/A, Second Floor, Shri Aurobindo Marg, Green Park.