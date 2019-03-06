Delhi weather likely to get dry in next few days: MeT

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The national capital and its adjoining areas are likely to experience dry weather and sky is expected to remain clear, though cold winds from northwest may continue to give the shiver. According to Skymet, the day temperatures will now increase, while the night temperatures will not see any major changes.

The maximum temperature was recorded at 22.8 degrees Celsius, while the minimum settled at 12 degrees Celsius, as per IMD, in the next 48 hours, maximum temperatures over Delhi-NCR will settle around 23 degrees Celsius, while the minimums will hover around 12 degrees.