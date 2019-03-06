Home Cities Delhi

Delhi weather likely to get dry in next few days: MeT

According to Skymet, the day temperatures will now increase, while the night temperatures will not see any major changes.

Published: 06th March 2019 07:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th March 2019 07:42 AM   |  A+A-

10/05/2018 - Kozhikode: Sun seen bright with full intensity at noon time as a kite rest in the withered branch of a tree in Kozhikode. Express Photo by Manu R Mavelil [ Kerala, Kozhikode,dry, sun]

Image ued for representational purpose only. (Photo| Manu R Mavelil/ EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The national capital and its adjoining areas are likely to experience dry weather and sky is expected to remain clear, though cold winds from northwest may continue to give the shiver. According to Skymet, the day temperatures will now increase, while the night temperatures will not see any major changes.

The maximum temperature was recorded at 22.8 degrees Celsius, while the minimum settled at 12 degrees Celsius, as per IMD, in the next 48 hours, maximum temperatures over Delhi-NCR will settle around 23 degrees Celsius, while the minimums will hover around 12 degrees.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Delhi weather Summer Summer inDelhi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Interior Secretary of Pakistan talks about detaining 44 suspects
A large central dorsal seam runs the entire length of the car while a raised chrome spine begins at the start of the hood and extends towards the windshield. (Photo| Instagram/ Bugatti)
At $12.5 Million, this Darth Vader Bugatti is the world's most expensive car ever
Gallery
Check out the Forbes list of top 10 richest Indians of 2019. (File | Agencies)
Mukesh Ambani to Gautam Adani: Forbes top 10 richest Indians of 2019
Dhoni decides to play a game of 'catch me if you can' | PTI
MS Dhoni makes pitch invader chase him during second ODI in Nagpur
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp