Fake clip of Rajnath Singh goes viral; cyber cell files case

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police’s cyber cell has registered a case against a man in connection with a video featuring a fake, edited and doctored audio clip of a conversation between Home Minister Rajnath Singh and BJP president Amit Shah.

Avi Dandiya, the accused, posted the doctored audio clip on social media with the intention to create mistrust among the citizens against the defence forces and the top executives and defame them, the police said.

The alleged conversation featuring Rajnath, Shah and an unidentified woman purportedly featured of an attack on jawans for stoking nationalistic sentiments.

After the Cyber Cell filed a complaint against the accused, the audio clip was removed from social media.

“The audio clip was edited to make it seem like the politicians were ‘hatching’ a conspiracy to arouse nationalistic sentiments through the deaths of Indian soldiers,” said a senior police officer.

During the investigation, it was revealed that the audio clip presented by Dandiya was fake and manufactured by lifting different portions of old interviews given by the BJP leaders, the officer said, adding further probe is underway.