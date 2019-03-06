Home Cities Delhi

Filipino man arrested by customs for smuggling gold at Delhi airport

The 30-year-old passenger was intercepted on his arrival from Hanoi via Bangkok on Sunday.

Published: 06th March 2019 03:59 PM

Handcuffs

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A Filipino man has been arrested by customs officials at Delhi airport for allegedly trying to smuggle into the country gold valuing about Rs one crore, according to an official statement issued Wednesday.

"A detailed baggage and personal search of the passenger resulted in the recovery of three gold bars of one kilogram each (totally weighing three kilograms), kept in three black colour velvet cloth bags which were further concealed in the pockets of specially designed black colour cloth chest jacket worn by the passenger," the customs department said in the statement.

The market value of the seized gold works out to be Rs 97.98 lakh, it said, adding that the Philippines national was arrested.

