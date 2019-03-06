Food cures to tackle deficiency of iron

Home Cities Delhi

Grains form the backbone of our diets, and choosing the right grain can supply a healthy dose of iron to the body.

By Neelanjana singh
Express News Service

With Women’s Day round the corner, I dedicate this week’s piece to a problem that is rampant among women, anaemia. Although iron and folic acid tablets as supplements are regularly distributed to pregnant women at healthcare centres, the problem is far from over.

Treatment of anaemia requires a multi-pronged approach. As a nutritionist, I feel it is important to create awareness about eating right to beat anaemia. The lack of nutrients (iron, folic acid, Vitamin B12 and protein) that produce haemoglobin in blood cells, is a major part of the problem.

The other aspect is the widely-prevalent misconception about the foods that contain iron. I have to repeatedly remind my clients that foods that turn brown when cut and exposed to the air (apple, brinjal) are not good sources of iron. Vegetarians should also keep in mind that iron from plant foods is not efficiently absorbed by the body, which is why it’s important to pay greater attention to the right sources. The non-veg sources of iron — animal flesh and organ meats — are better absorbed by the body.

Grains form the backbone of our diets, and choosing the right grain can supply a healthy dose of iron to the body. Whole wheat flour (atta) has a better iron profile than rice. Millets have high iron content — bajra tops the list. So, it’s a good idea to include millets in your daily diet. As against commonly-held belief, spinach doesn’t have high iron content. Other edible leaves like red amaranth, mint, coriander, fenugreek, drumstick and curry leaves have a significantly greater amount of iron than spinach. Pulses and legumes are good sources of iron too. Regular intake of soy, horse gram, rajma, channa or dried peas can help beat anaemia. Seeds and nuts are also must-haves in the daily diet. Seeds of sesame, mustard, niger and garden cress are particularly high in iron content, so do almonds.

Neelanjana Singh

Nutrition Therapist &  Wellness Consultant

