Guest teachers did poorly in exam, HC told

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court has been informed that the performance of guests teachers working with the Directorate of Education was “substandard” in the examination conducted to fill vacancies in government schools.

The Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) said in an affidavit that of the 21,135 guest teachers who appeared in the examination, 16,383 candidates “failed to get even minimum passing marks”.

The affidavit, filed in a contempt petition by an NGO, said it was making all efforts to provide regular teachers to the Delhi government’s Directorate of Education before the commencement of the next academic session of 2019-20.

"The performance of the serving guest teachers in DoE who appeared in the examination against the vacancies... has been observed to be substandard."

It said keeping in mind these facts, it is for the DoE to take a view on the continuation or otherwise of the guest teachers, especially who did not even secure the minimum pass marks in the exam. The matter would be taken up for hearing by Justice Vinod Goel on March 29.

NGO Social Jurist, through advocate Ashok Agarwal, has alleged deliberate omission in compliance of the high court’s December 2001 order directing the DSSSB to ensure zero vacancy of teachers in Delhi government schools on the commencement of each academic year.

Agarwal claimed that the board was deliberately delaying the appointment of regular teachers under the influence of politicians due to which students are made to suffer.The DSSSB said more than 7.5 lakh candidates had appeared in the examination to 9,556 vacant posts of teachers in Delhi government schools conducted during July to November 2018.

25,000 teachers facing uncertainty

As many as 25,000 teachers are staring at uncertainty after their contracts ended on Feb 28. They have not yet been informed whether their services have been terminated or their contracts will be renewed.