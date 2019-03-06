‘One Delhi’ mobile app to make travel by public transport easier

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: To make the use of public transport easier for people, the Delhi government on Tuesday launched “One Delhi” mobile application.“To make travel easier in Delhi, the app allows users to access all bus stops, bus and metro routes, fares, expected time of arrival of buses and metro,” the government said in a statement.

Launching the app, Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot said: “The Delhi government has been taking several initiatives to improve access, reliability and safety of Delhi’s buses. Our vision is to make public transport the preferred mode of transport in Delhi. The government is in the process of augmenting the fleet of buses by adding 3,000 new buses. We launched Connect Delhi project recently to achieve the goal of connecting all colonies and villages of Delhi with a reliable bus service within 500-metre walking distance.

“Now, our citizens can easily learn about bus routes, timings and real-time arrival data of buses rather than waiting for long hours.”

“Many people migrate to Delhi, and getting to know the routes and roads becomes difficult for them. This application will come to their aid. Also, the One Delhi app will feature the AQI levels” said Jasmine Shah, vice-chairman, Dialogue and Development Commission.

According to the government, travellers can now even plan visits to tourist spots across the national capital through the One Delhi application.The app is currently available for users of Android phones and will be developed for Apple phone users soon, he said.

In the next phase, the government plans to add a feature to the app whereby one can top up their common mbility Card—ONE Card,In a tweet later, Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot said: “After the launch of Common Mobility Card—ONE Card, I’m happy to launch today Delhi’s first common mobility app— One Delhi App. This is a one-stop shop for all your public transport needs—bus/metro routes, bus stops, real time arrival information, journey planning etc.”