Manish Sisodia says L-G Anil Baijal not owning up responsibility

06th March 2019

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Tuesday wrote a letter to Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal on the matter of guest teachers, asking the latter to “rise above narrow politics and do justice”.

Sisodia said that he had requested a Cabinet meeting under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday to approve a policy in favour of guest teachers. Scores of guest teachers have been protesting against the Delhi government outside Sisodia’s residence for the past few days, demanding that the AAP government listen to their demands.

“Your lack of owning up the responsibility is not only impacting the education of lakhs of children in the schools of Delhi Government but also the life, livelihood and dignity of thousands of guest teachers” the education minister added in the letter.

Under the subheading, “Scale of crisis for you”, the deputy chief minister stated that around “22,000 guest teachers, who are on the streets now, constitute 38 per cent of all teachers currently posted in the schools of Delhi government.

“Without these guest teachers, our schools will not be able to meet the educational requirement of its about 15 lakh students. Do you have a plan for that?” he asked.

Manish Sisodia Anil Baijal Delhi statehood

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp