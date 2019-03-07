Air India’s flight to Frankfurt returns as cabin pressure drops

Home Cities Delhi

NEW DELHI:  National carrier Air India’s Delhi-Frankfurt flight was forced to return soon after take off from the Indira Gandhi International airport on Wednesday afternoon due to low pressure in cabin. 
This is second such incident in last few months. According to an official, the cabin pressurisation system developed a snag and the overhead oxygen masks dropped when the aircraft was flying at about 20,000 feet.

“The pilot took decision to return as the oxygen masks dropped and the plane landed safely at the Delhi airport. The passengers were asked to deboard and taken to the terminal,” said a senior Air India official. Officials said the maintenance team is inspecting the aircraft to ascertain the cause of the snag.

“Air India flight AI-121 operating from Delhi to Frankfurt today faced an issue of decompression and keeping the safety of the 220 passengers in mind, the flight had returned to Delhi. No passenger has suffered any injury,” Air India said in a statement. 

“The flight will now operate with a change of aircraft at 0600hrs on 7th March from Delhi. All pax are safe and are being extended all assistance at Delhi. Air India is committed to maintaining the highest standards of passenger comfort and safety.”In a similar incident, passengers on board an Air India Express flight suffered nosebleeds and ear pain due to loss in cabin pressure, forcing the flight to return to Muscat shortly after takeoff in February this year. 

