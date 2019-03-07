Blue Line’s extension into Noida gets safety nod; starts from March 9

Vandana Keelor By

Express News Service

NOIDA: Passenger services on the Noida City Centre-Electronic City section of Delhi Metro’s Blue Line will begin on March 9 as the Commissioner of Metro Rail Safety has given mandatory approvals, officials familiar with the matter said on Wednesday. On March 8, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to inaugurate the metro line as well as the stretch on the Red Line connecting Dilshad Garden and the New Bus Adda.

According to officials, trains will be available at a frequency of 5 minutes and 26 seconds during the peak hours from Noida City Centre to Electronic City. “This completely elevated section will benefit Noida and connect the satellite city with Delhi,” DMRC spokesperson Anuj Dayal said. “The Phase 3 network, after the opening of the two new sections, will measure 153 km. Of this, 59.52 km are located in Uttar Pradesh. Of that, 47 km in Noida and the line feeds 35 stations. The Dwarka Sector 21-Noida Electronic City Blue Line will reach 56.46 km,” he added.

Additionally, DMRC will have a network of 343 km with 250 stations across the National Capital Region (NCR). There will be six elevated stations at Sector 34, Sector 52, Sector 61, Sector 59, Sector 62 and Noida Electronic City. Residential localities in Noida Sector 34, 52 and 22, as well as commercial areas in Sector 59, 61, 62 and Electronic City, will benefit from the new service.

Ghaziabad also gets connectivity as the Electronic City station is located at the Noida-Ghaziabad border. Similarly, connectivity between Noida and Greater Noida will get a boost through the Aqua line. Parking facility will be provided at Sector 52 and Electronic City stations. For the first time, the DMRC has installed six mono-pole towers at Noida Sector 34. These structures are a new type of electricity and Wi-Fi transmission towers, which occupy lesser space at a reduced cost for authorities.

This corridor will also have the highest station — Electronic City — of the Delhi Metro network at a height of about 21 metres. The viaduct adjacent to the station passes above National Highway-24, where there is provision for the construction of a flyover. A third track, which leads to the new depot of the Delhi Metro, is currently under construction at Sector 63.