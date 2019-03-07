Cabinet approves three corridors of Delhi Metro Phase IV
According to the government, corridors of Mukundpur-Maujpur, RK Ashram-Janakpuri West and Aero City-Tughlakabad have been approved by the Cabinet.
Published: 07th March 2019 02:39 PM | Last Updated: 07th March 2019 02:39 PM | A+A A-
NEW DELHI: The Union Cabinet Thursday approved three out of six corridors of the Delhi Metro's proposed Phase IV, Finance Minister Arun Jaitely said.
According to the government, corridors of Mukundpur-Maujpur, RK Ashram-Janakpuri West and Aero City-Tughlakabad have been approved by the Cabinet.
There will be 17 underground and 29 elevated stations in the three corridors whose total length will be 61.679 km.