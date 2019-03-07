Home Cities Delhi

CBSE files complaint about ‘fake news’ on Class 12 paper leaks

Deputy Commissioner of Police, East, Jasmeet Singh said the FIR was lodged at the Madhu Vihar Police Station. 

Representational image of CBSE schools

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Wednesday filed an FIR with the Delhi Police against “fake news” about Class 12 paper leaks, and the availability of question papers prior to the examinations on various platforms including social media. The Board has reportedly located a number of videos on YouTube which claim to have access to question papers of subjects in which examinations are yet to be conducted. 

“The papers being shown on these sites have been scrutinised and found to be 100 per cent fake,” the Board said. The CBSE requested the police to take suitable action against miscreants under provisions of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Information Technology Act (IT), “so that the sanctity of examinations and several of the Board’s security initiatives remain unaffected and exams are conducted in a smooth manner”. 

"In order to conduct examinations in a smooth manner, the Board has taken several security initiatives. A few cases of fake and false news in circulation... are being noticed. Such news is circulated by unscrupulous persons for personal gains," the CBSE said, adding that instructions were released to all the students and parents to be aware.  

Loss of face
The CBSE had found itself in hot water last year after it emerged that the Class 12 economics and mathematics questions papers had been leaked over social media platforms. This year, the board had announced a slew of measures to boost the security of question papers including using only encrypted papers, something it was not able to implement

