Congress is thinking about itself, claims Gopal Rai

AAP in-charge of Delhi Gopal Rai shares his views with Siddhanta Mishra on various issues arising out after the Congress rejected the idea to align with the AAP in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. Excerpts

Is there a possibility of having an electoral pact with the Congress? Are you still in contact with the Congress leadership?

We have announced our candidates, we are in election mode. Now our entire focus is on connecting with public. Today, we launched the campaign song also … We are gearing up for that (the election).

Whom were you talking to in the Congress?

We were talking to (Congress chief) Rahul Gandhi in the Mahagathbandhan.

Why should the Congress and the AAP have an alliance?

The way in the last five years there have been attacks on constitutional institutions…that is a threat to the democracy. To find a solution to this, Mahagathbhandan and Opposition unity was being strengthened, it was for the country. Today, the Congress party is thinking about itself not the nation.

You started a fight against corruption and Congress six years ago. It seems you have changed stand. What kind of message will this U-turn send to party workers?

See, if democracy is restored (in the country), then only we will be able to launch a campaign against the Congress, against corruption (in the future). Personally, we have scores of disagreements with the Congress, but if democratic space is finished, then everything will be finished.