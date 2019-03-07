Fresh off the ramp into your wardrobe

Sabrina Rajan By

Express News Service

With pop-ups and exhibitions showcased through the year and no longer restricted to festive seasons — we ask curators, mother-daughter duo Aasha Haresh and Neha Relwani, what sets apart Style Trunk Co’s second edition that is all ready to be displayed on March 2, at Buva House. Aasha, who had a design unit of her own earlier, is quick to answer, “Some of the designers that we are bringing down are not only participants of the Lakme Fashion Week, but they are also bringing their latest collections for this showcase. And what really sets their collection apart is that they are displaying a healthy range that has some really pocket-friendly gems up for grabs!” ​

With 20 participants expected at The Summer Soirée — five of them are coming to the city for the first time. That includes Ami Mane Handcrafted Jewellery from Mumbai, known for their exquisite hair accessories like coral gajras and pearl studded hairpins.

Meanwhile Ameeran, from New Delhi, that was conceptualised 16 years ago by Ashish Batra, is all about opulence and is clearly inspired by the Indian royalty—the perfect fashion sensibilities for bridal wear, we agree. Here we shine the spotlight on the other designers who are debuting in the city at this pop- up:

Door of Maai

Pooja Gupta the creative force behind this label tells us to expect whites and off-whites, fresh off the LFW showcasing. Known for her western silhouettes, the lace work, flowy fabrics and the hand embroidery, make this collection perfect for formal occasions. In fact, recently actor Kriti Sanon was spotted in one of the ensembles at the promotion of her latest movie Luka Chuppi. Pooja is also bringing down a casual wear line that features ready to wear, colour blocked outfits.

Starting from Rs 3,500.Zuilee

Juilee Bendkhale from Mumbai who now spells her name just like her eponymous brand Zuilee, loves working with light weight handloom silks.“We do Indian ensembles with Western elements. You can expect tunics, trousers, jackets.” Coming to Chennai for the first time. she tells us it is going to be a colourful collection, “as silk takes every colour so well — making even dull greys look luxurious.” Her line is known for subtle velvet texturing and delicate thread work.

Starting from Rs 11,500.

N&S Gaia

Designer Sidharth Sinha, from New Delhi, is all for sustainable fashion. In fact, his was the only Indian brand at the recent sustainable fashion week at Finland. Keenly interested in photography, his designs are often inspired by architectural elements, from his travels, like cathedrals and churches. “You can expect summery aesthetics,” he tells us, adding that the collection from LFW and the resort wear that he is bringing down will be predominantly beige, big on detailing and catering to a summer wardrobe with flowy silhouettes and light fabrics that are a mix of handwoven and natural materials.

Starting from Rs 8,000.

Hungry kya?

All that retail therapy is bound to make you peckish — so, head to the food section that has homebakers offering delicious eggless brownies (that was also part of the goodie box that came with the invite for the event), vegan food, organic honey and the popular Bike BBQ.

GoT it!

We know you will check out Hyderabad’s Bespoke Ozels’ handcrafted clutches when we tell you that designer Shipra Nayyar is known for her customised potli design for a Game of Thrones fan, with the Targaryen sigils on them!