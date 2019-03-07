Hetthumbe can provide relief from knee pain

Ganesh Babu NM By

Express News Service

The knee is said to be one of the largest joints in the body, involved in a number of functions — primarily bearing the weight of the entire body. A small pain in the knee may slow down or hold back all such functions. A simple remedy for knee pain can be found in our traditional systems of medicine.

Maha Drona (Hetthumbe) plant is good for reducing knee pain. The leaves of Maha Drona are filled in half of a mud pot and Gingelly oil is filled. The mouth of the pot is tied with a cotton cloth and kept in a sunny place for a month. Month-old Maha Drona leaves soaked in oil are heated and applied on the knees gently.

Maha Drona is also used to treat fever, swellings, snake and scorpion-bites. In the Siddha system of medicine and in Malayalam, it is known as Perum Thumbai. Another name in Siddha is Pey Miratti meaning ‘can keep away the evil spirits’. The green leaves are used as wick to light oil lamps.