Arvind Kejriwal is seeking ties out of fear, says Manoj Tiwari

By Express News Service

Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari tells Parvez Sultan that Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has ‘exposed’ himself after he sought a pre-poll alliance with the Congress, which the AAP had dislodged in the Assembly elections. Excerpts:

What are your views on chief minister Arvind Kejriwal seeking alliance with Congress?

Kejriwal has understood that he had failed to keep his words. He is begging for a tie-up with Sheila Dikshit against whom he would make allegations. He had no answer when the people of Delhi ask what his party has done in the city during the last four years. He is pressing for a coalition out of fear of defeat. The AAP has conducted a pre-poll survey, which also says the party is not going to get more than 8% votes.

Do you think that an alliance would have helped the Congress and the AAP?

The AAP is a by-product of Anna Hazare’s movement against corruption, which was primarily against the Congress. The people had put their faith on the AAP. Kejriwal had sworn in the name of his children that he will never make an alliance with Congress. What is he doing today? He is pleading to Rahul Gandhi and Sheila Dikshit for support.

He has exposed himself. I want to ask Kejriwal — ‘What happened to your vow to fight against corruption?’ Why is he so restless for an alliance? Nothing is going to happen in their favour. The BJP will win all seven seats again. The AAP and the Congress are conniving together, which the people know. I am sure they have made up their minds and vote for the BJP. The Congress has already lost ground. It is smart move of Sheila Dikshit to reject a tie-up with Kejriwal.