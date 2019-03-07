Home Cities Delhi

Arvind Kejriwal is seeking ties out of fear, says Manoj Tiwari

The AAP is a by-product of Anna Hazare’s movement against corruption, which was primarily against the Congress.

Published: 07th March 2019 08:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th March 2019 08:19 AM   |  A+A-

Tiwari has been at the receiving end of people's anger on social media and other fora and been severely castigated for his public behaviour in the March and August incidents.

Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari tells Parvez Sultan that Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has ‘exposed’ himself after he sought a pre-poll alliance with the Congress, which the AAP had dislodged in the Assembly elections. Excerpts:  

What are your views on chief minister Arvind Kejriwal seeking alliance with Congress? 
Kejriwal has understood that he had failed to keep his words. He is begging for a tie-up with Sheila Dikshit against whom he would make allegations. He had no answer when the people of Delhi ask what his party has done in the city during the last four years. He is pressing for a coalition out of fear of defeat. The AAP has conducted a pre-poll survey, which also says the party is not going to get more than 8% votes.  

Do you think that an alliance would have helped the Congress and the AAP? 
The AAP is a by-product of Anna Hazare’s movement against corruption, which was primarily against the Congress. The people had put their faith on the AAP. Kejriwal had sworn in the name of his children that he will never make an alliance with Congress. What is he doing today? He is pleading to Rahul Gandhi and Sheila Dikshit for support.

He has exposed himself. I want to ask Kejriwal — ‘What happened to your vow to fight against corruption?’ Why is he so restless for an alliance? Nothing is going to happen in their favour. The BJP will win all seven seats again. The AAP and the Congress are conniving together, which the people know. I am sure they have made up their minds and vote for the BJP. The Congress has already lost ground. It is smart move of Sheila Dikshit to reject a tie-up with Kejriwal. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Manoj Tiwari Arvind Kejriwal BJP Congress in Delhi AAP

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Humane Express: Turtleman from Chennai
Baby elephant rescued from well in Kerala
Gallery
A person injured in a grenade attack is carried for treatment to a government medical hospital in Jammu, India, Thursday, March 7, 2019. This is the third grenade attack by terrorists in Jammu bus stand since May last year, viewed by security agencies as an attempt to disturb communal harmony and peace in the city. (Photo| AP)
IN PICS | Jammu bus stand grenade attack; teenager killed, several injured
Check out the Forbes list of top 10 richest Indians of 2019. (File | Agencies)
Mukesh Ambani to Gautam Adani: Forbes top 10 richest Indians of 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp