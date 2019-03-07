Painting is akin to music for him

Rajkumari Sharma Tankha By

Express News Service

Artist Harmandeep Keerti’s work ranges from carefully-constructed compositions of colour balance, atmosphere and environment that surrounds him. His deep study of colours helps him to experiment with numerous hues and contrasting shades. Seeing his works, it is difficult to believe that he is a self-taught artist. A commerce graduate from MLN College, Saharanpur, Harmandeep was always interested in art. “I remember I must be around 3 when I first picked up crayons and began drawing cartoon characters like Dennis the Menace,” he says.

Nevertheless he went on to study commerce “as per mom’s wishes” before plunging into the world of art. “I had seen enough of the art departments to want to go to any of the art colleges,” he says. His father, an industrial motors’ trader, was not very happy about the son not joining the family business but he had to give in before his resolve.

Harmandeep was very clear that he didn’t want to enter into business or do a job. He wanted to pursue art but was confused as well. That was when he met his spiritual guru, and following his advice, began ‘learning’ art. He devoured scores of books on art and explored Internet. “I learnt a lot about colours, and techniques, researched on brushes and other art material. I even travelled across India, and to as far as Russia to learn,” he says. And when he felt ready, he exhibited his works, at a group show at AIFACS in 2017. The response he got from the viewers strengthened his belief that he is on the right career path.

Harmandeep is a plein air artist, which means he mostly paints outdoors. “Most of the time, I don’t paint consciously, it just happens. My hand just flows. Painting is just like music,” he says. Yellow is the colour he often uses. In fact, his buoyant use of this colour led to his recent exhibition Celebration Yellow, held at The Stainless Gallery in New Friends Colony. “While you are listening, viewing or experiencing a masterpiece, there is a flavor which remains with you. For me that flavor is yellow,” he says.

The artist wants to bring Indian art to the forefront of the world art. “Indian aesthetics are very practical. There is art even in the way our women wear saree and men tie their turbans,” he says. Apart from being an excellent artist, Harmandeep is an avid traveler, who loves exploring cities and towns through walking.