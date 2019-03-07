Delhi: Three hospitals to have better infrastructure

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Cabinet on Wednesday approved the infrastructure expansion of three city hospitals. While a new block with 460 beds at Lal Bahadur Shastri Hospital will come up in Khichripur, the Jag Pravesh Chandra Hospital and Satyawadi Raja Harish Chandra Hospital will be remodelled and expanded.

“Administrative approval was given for construction of a new ‘Mother and Child’ Block with 460 beds at Lal Bahadur Shastri Hospital, along with related infrastructure facilities, at an estimated cost of `143 crore,” Health Minister Satyendar Jain said, adding that people from east Delhi and Khichripur would benefit.

The hospital will have 565 beds after completion.

A sum of Rs244 crore was sanctioned for new blocks for cancer, maternity and trauma cases at the Satyawadi Raja Harish Chandra Hospital. “The idea is to convert it into an ultra-modern and comprehensive 773-bed hospital,” Jain said while speaking to the media.